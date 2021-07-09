Wildfires burning north of Big White deemed under control

Earlier this week, fire crews and personnel began constructing guards around each of the fires

The two wildfires burning north of Big White have been categorized as under control by BC Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: No growth on wildfire north of Big White as crews continue to battle blaze

The Derickson Lake — still measured at 1,140 hectares in size — was first spotted on June 29 and has not seen any growth over the last few days. The Long Loch wildfire burning nearby is being held at 60 hectares. Both were caused by lightning.

Earlier this week, fire crews and personnel began constructing guards around each of the fires with the help of heavy equipment.

Capital News reached out to the agency for details on Friday (July 9) but no further updates were available.

READ MORE: Crews developing guards around 2 wildfires near Big White

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan