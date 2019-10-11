Wildlife such as bears and deers are still being captured visiting homes in West Kelowna and other parts of the Westside. This black bear paid a visit to a Peachland woman’s home during the spring. (Jessica Delgatty)

Wildlife making frequent cameos on West Kelowna social media

One Instagram account details the various close encounters with bears, deers and more

The seemingly care-free attitude of Westside wildlife continue to be captured on Instagram.

Jamie Armer’s account is riddled with close encounter videos of West Kelowna wildlife exploring, relaxing and foraging at his residence in Rose Valley.

Armer originally had two cameras, but installed four more to catch more encounters.

“Since the beginning of September, we’ve seen bears at least once a week, if not more,” said Armer.

“The deer practically live in the yard. The bears aren’t overly concerning to us because we don’t leave anything out and they’re usually just passing through. We just like knowing that they are there.”

A few years ago, Armer made headlines with reports of a young moose trying to break in. Since that scary incident, there have been few other wild moments in the neighbourhood.

He said that what’s really surprised them this year are how chilled out the deer have been.

Deer taking naps on the grass and being unbothered by the proximity to Armer and his family.

To several black bears getting nice and close in their explorations. One bear once strolled past Armer’s bedroom window.

Animal encounters in West Kelowna and in other parts of the Okanagan picked up over the summer.

There were multiple reports of large bears exploring close to houses and complexes, looking to raid garbage and scrounging for other sources of food.

Armer’s entire neighbourhood is very conscientious of the wildlife, doing what they can to keep food and garbage locked up and out of reach. He said that going above-and-beyond to protect the wildlife isn’t a problem.

“It doesn’t bother me at all, I’d do more if that’s needed,” said Armer.

“People know that the garbage is the easiest target and most of us do what we can to keep things locked. Making it a little hard for the bears to get things goes a long way.”

READ MORE: Bears roaming around Okanagan school, busy neighbourhood

READ MORE: ‘Garbage-fed bears are dead bears’: South Okanagan conservation officer

Armer’s Instagram also includes videos of coyotes, birds and snakes, simple evidence of the all the wildlife that share the living spaces in West Kelowna and the rest of the Okanagan.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 both ways

Just Posted

Wildlife making frequent cameos on West Kelowna social media

One Instagram account details the various close encounters with bears, deers and more

UPDATE: Power restored to South Pandosy

The cause of the outage and the time of restoration is unknown

Kelowna parent demands improvements to Rutland Middle School

Cadre Simpson said it’s time to replace or expand the over 70-year-old school

Syilx First Nation mural unveiled in West Kelowna

The mural was painted by first nation artist Sheldon Louis

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates present platforms at forum in Summerland

Six candidates offer views on taxation, spending, energy and trade

Election 2019: Daniel Joseph — independent candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Daniel Joseph is running as an independent candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country

Shuswap vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 both ways

The crash occurred between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd., north of Tappen, just after 6 a.m.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss issues

Candidates in upcoming federal election answer questions about needs of the riding

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

Against All Odds: Penticton resident looks back at receiving three kidneys in 32 years

David Folstad received his third successful kidney transplant in Vancouver in April

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Men charged in Penticton shooting appear in court

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are back in court for bail hearings on Oct. 22

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Most Read