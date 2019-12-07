Winter Blues Festival returns to Lake Country

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band headline the 2020 show on Jan. 25

Jim Byrnes performs as part of the third Winter Blues Festival at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country. (Black Press file photo)

The blues are returning to Lake Country next year.

Creekside Theatre hosts the 4th annual Winter Blues Festival on Jan. 15 with B.C. legend Harpdog Brown headlining the show along side a head-turning mix of fellow artists and ribs.

“Festival attendees love the opportunity to sample various stages at one venue featuring local blues favourites such as Rick Poppa Dawg Halisheff, Brandon Schmor, Kath and the Tom Kats, and James Hay Trio,” said Creekside Theatre manager Ryan Donn.

The District of Lake Country suggests getting tickets early as the festival has been know to sell out early.

READ MORE: Arkells headline 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White

READ MORE: Two gymnastics coaches raise money for Kelowna charity

Headliner Harpdog Brown has won three consecutive Maple Blues Awards for Harmonica Player of the Year from 2014-2016. He as three Western Canadian Music Awards nominations, a Juno nomination and is the only Canadian to win the Muddy Award.

The Winter Blues Festival will feature three stages and tickets can be purchased at creeksidetheatre.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.