Winter puts the brakes on e-scooter and e-bike season in Vernon

With snow blanketing Vernon, Neuron Mobility is officially packing it in after a successful year of its shared e-scooter and e-bike program.

The last day of the 2022 riding season is today (Nov. 30). Neuron says 2022 has been a strong year for use of its scooters and bikes. In 2022 alone, Vernon riders travelled 290,000 kilometres, and 40 per cent of trips replaced a car trip, avoiding 29 tonnes of C02 emissions.

To meet the demand, the original fleet of 250 e-scooters was increased to 350, while 50 e-bikes were also added in 2022.

To help keep riders safe, Neuron also hosted 11 ScootSafe rider education sessions and gave away 500 helmets.

According to rider surveys carried out by Neuron in July, seven out of 10 e-scooter journeys resulted in a purchase from a local business, and 21 per cent of trips wouldn’t have happened if the e-scooters weren’t available, meaning local businesses would have missed out on sales.

Asked where they spend money during their e-scooter trips, 38 per cent of Vernon riders said they made purchases at shopping venues, 36 per cent at a restaurant, bar or cafe, and 17 per cent at a recreational venue.

The vast majority of riders surveyed in Vernon (98 per cent) said Neuron has benefited their city and improved mobility, air quality and congestion.

“We’re delighted Vernon’s riders have embraced e-scooters and e-bikes this season. Already they have become an important part of the city’s transport system and riders are using them to boost the local economy,” said Ankush Karwal, head of market for Neuron in Canada. “We want to thank the City of Vernon for their continued trust and support and look forward to working with them.”

Vernon mayor Victor Cumming said: “Through their shared e-scooter and e-bike program, Neuron provides Vernon residents one more way to get around the city, whether it’s commuting, riding to a local business, or just for fun. It is exciting to see Vernon residents embrace micromobility, evidenced by the 142,000 rides taken throughout the 2022 season. The City of Vernon looks forward to continuing to work with Neuron and anticipates another successful season in 2023. ”

Dan Proulx, general manager for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, said there’s no question that 2022 was a successful year for Neuron.

“They provided residents and visitors with the opportunity to support shops and restaurants and explore this great community,” Proulx said. “We look forward to seeing the e-bikes and e-scooters return to Vernon in 2023.”

The City of Vernon recently chose to exted the Neuron program until 2024.

