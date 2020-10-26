Welcome Inn will offer 20 beds, but site coordinators Jason Siebenga and Tara Tschritter hope to offer up to 40. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Winter shelters spaces opening in Kelowna

The move comes as winter conditions are setting in earlier this year

Two emergency winter shelters are opening up its doors in Kelowna, as cooler conditions set in earlier this year.

The Welcome Inn (1265 Ellis Street) will have 39 beds. The 24 hours, seven days a week shelter will open on Nov. 2, according to Journey Home. Before the shelter opens, Metro Central (1262 St. Paul Street) will continue to operate as a drop-in centre, where they have emergency mats for those who need shelter during extreme winter weather.

“The hygiene centre that was open to support those experiencing homelessness through the summer closed in order to train staff and set up the space for winter sheltering,” Amber Webster-Kotak, executive director of Metro Community said.

“We are pleased to be able to offer these vital services in our community this year.”

The Doyle Avenue Shelter (550 Doyle Avenue) will have approximately 40 beds and will be operated by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

Currently, there are four shelters in Kelowna. With the addition of these two winter shelters, there will be 217 beds available on a nightly basis through the winter.

UBC Okanagan and Mission Group will be working together to make a space available to be used as an emergency winter shelter as well, but when that will be ready and open has not been released yet.

READ: Kelowna outreach group hopes winter shelter comes soon

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP officer says nothing unusual in U.S. request to arrest Huawei’s CFO
Next story
Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

Just Posted

The Stuart Park ice rink in January 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna outdoor ice rink will open amid COVID-19 pandemic

City council approved COVID-related changes to the Stuart Park ice rink’s operations

Three vehicle crash on Highway 33. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving bus on Highway 33

Highway 33 is slow going in both directions

Welcome Inn will offer 20 beds, but site coordinators Jason Siebenga and Tara Tschritter hope to offer up to 40. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Winter shelters spaces opening in Kelowna

The move comes as winter conditions are setting in earlier this year

(Black Press Media file photo)
SUV collides with Kelowna transit bus

Five people were taken to hospital following the collision

(Instagram/Matty Rebman)
Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

The car was abandoned but police could not locate its driver

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health sees 31 new cases of COVID-19 over record-breaking weekend

Eighty-six cases remain active and one person is hospitalized with the virus

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a seven-vehicle chain reaction collision early Monday morning, Oct. 26. (File photo)
One person injured in seven-vehicle chain-reaction collision in Salmon Arm

Snow packed to ice, speed contributing factors behind collisions

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

RCMP say slippery road conditions contributing factor behind collision

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Parents not giving up, after official search for Manning Park hiker suspended again

‘We are determined, but eventually the money is going to run out.’

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

Most Read