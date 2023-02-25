The Coquihalla Highway is expecting 25-30 centimetres of snow on Saturday, Feb. 25. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway is expecting 25-30 centimetres of snow on Saturday, Feb. 25. (DriveBC)

Winter storm warning in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

The highways are expecting 25-40 centimetres of snow

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of the Okanagan and the Coquihalla Highway for Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass are both under winter storm warnings as of early Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada. The Coquihalla is expecting 25 to 30 centimetres of snow while Highway 3 is expecting 25 to 40 centimetres.

On both highways, snow is expected to begin during the day and get heavier as the day goes on and into Sunday.

Snow is expected to slow down on Sunday and turn into flurries.

The snow can accumulate rapidly and change suddenly making travelling difficult. Visibility is also expected to be low.

Environment Canada is urging people to consider not travelling today if it’s non-essential.

The Okanagan Connector, meanwhile, is expecting five centimetres of snow on Saturday.

READ MORE: Wallop of winter winding over North Okanagan and B.C. Interior

READ MORE: Original abstract art recovered near Kelowna General Hospital

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyKelownaLake CountryOkanaganSnowVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nation aims to reclaim narrative from shadows of residential school
Next story
Truck fire spreading to grass doused by Vernon firefighters

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets forward Dylan Wightman (24) celebrates one of his two goals on Friday night (Feb. 24) in the team’s 4-0 win in Edmonton. (Andy Devlin/Edmonton Oil Kings)
Homecomings, special teams lead Kelowna Rockets to extend winning streak in Edmonton

The UBCO Heat women’s volleyball team lost in straight sets to Trinity Western on Friday night (Feb. 24) to bring their season to an end. (UBCO Heat)
UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball season comes to an end

The Coquihalla Highway is expecting 25-30 centimetres of snow on Saturday, Feb. 25. (DriveBC)
Winter storm warning in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Kerkhoff has built several projects in the Kelowna area including Executive House in the early 1980s and the recently completed One Water Street towers. (Photo/Google Maps)
Kelowna’s Kerkhoff ready to start redevelopment plan for Mission neighbourhood