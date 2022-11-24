Bears might be heading to hibernate, but other wildlife does not. (Black Press file photo)

Bears might be heading to hibernate, but other wildlife does not. (Black Press file photo)

Winter wildlife-human conflict a concern in Central Okanagan: WildSafeBC

A major factor in human-bear conflict is the availability of non-natural food

WildSafeBC is encouraging people to remain wildlife aware through the winter.

Central Okanagan Regional District Coordinator Lauren Wishart said black bears sightings were the most reported to the Conservation Officer Service with 276 so far this year. Deer were second with 205 sightings. Wishart added that bear sightings were higher than average in the spring

“This is due to the late spring weather we had,” she said. “Which reduced natural food availability in the mountains and kept them closer to communities.”

Wishart noted that bears returned to the wild in the summer when natural food was more available, but that sightings were back up as fall approached and bears foraged in preparation for hibernation.

Wishart said a major factor in human-bear conflict is the availability of non-natural food.

“Garbage was noted in over 60 per cent of reports where attractants were identified.”

READ MORE: Keeping your yard clean of debris can help prevent wildlife fatalities: WildSafeBC

A continued challenge is getting people to manage their bear attractants, especially in relation to garbage, but also fruit trees, she added.

“Which is likely due to improper storage of garbage, and also the common misconception that fruit trees are natural food sources that don’t harm bears, which they do.”

Wishart pointed out that while bears may soon be in their dens, many other animals do not hibernate, so residents should become familiar with other wildlife and how to prevent conflicts.

More information can be found on the WildSafeBC website.

READ MORE: Passion for saving wildlife impresses Kelowna council

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of West KelownaWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Space heater sparks Coldstream trailer fire, deemed accidental
Next story
UBCIC, BCAFN call on VPD to release video of officers mocking sexual harassment

Just Posted

Two more lifts opened at Big White on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. (Big White Ski Resort/Submitted)
Don’t dodge this bullet: Big White opens more lifts

Bears might be heading to hibernate, but other wildlife does not. (Black Press file photo)
Winter wildlife-human conflict a concern in Central Okanagan: WildSafeBC

BC Transit bus. (Black Press file photo)
Transit riders in Kelowna’s Quail Ridge community concerned about safety

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick appeared before the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission Nov. 23. (Contributed)
Proposed changes to Kelowna-Lake Country provincial riding concern for MLA

Pop-up banner image