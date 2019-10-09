Provincial biologists capture one of three remaining mountain caribou in a South Selkirk herd, to relocate it with a larger group in an effort to maintain a viable breeding population, January 2019. (B.C. forests ministry)

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back five years into aerial program

Three of B.C.’s largest Central Mountain caribou herds are recovering strongly as provincial biologists continue the aerial shooting of wolves, a government report says.

The predator control program began in 2015 to address a “drastic decline” in South Peace and Kootenay caribou herds, as resource roads and winter snowmobile trails gave wolves access to winter back-country that allowed predation of young caribou.

“The decrease in wolf abundance across the South Peace treatment area has shown conclusive evidence that intensive wolf reduction has halted and reversed teh declining trends of the Klinse-Za, Kennedy Siding and Quintette caribou populations,” says the report submitted to the forests ministry in August by staff biologist Mike Bridger.

“Although the first year of wolf reduction did not occur at a high enough intensity to elicit a caribou population effect, the following three years were sufficiently intensive [wolf densities were reduced to below two wolves per square km] to elicit a strong population response in all three treatment herds.”

more to come…

Previous story
‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system
Next story
Kelowna RCMP search for hit and run suspect from summer accident

Just Posted

Ballet Kelowna explores human expression in 17th season of Dawn

The program will take place at the Kelowna Community Theatre in November

Kelowna RCMP search for hit and run suspect from summer accident

The accident happened Aug. 17 on Bernard Avenue

Candidates butt heads over small business issues at Kelowna-Lake Country forum

Five of the seven local candidates were in attendance

Doorknocking still effective in modern elections

“Face-to-face is always the best way to do anything,” said local Liberal candidate

Petition against ‘wet’ housing project in Rutland surpasses 15,000 signatures

The petition wants to change drug and alcohol use at the McCurdy Road Supportive Housing project

Election 2019: Robert Mellalieu — Green Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Robert Mellalieu is running for the Green Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Spark Joy: You don’t have to get rid of all your books

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back five years into aerial program

Central Okanagan Food Bank receives $12,000 donation from Sysco

The Sysco Charity Golf Tournament an outstanding success

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Vernon CMHA needs more support for men

North Okanagan’s Canadian Mental Health Association to offer peer-support training

Okanagan Mountie wraps up mental health walk

Watch as RCMP Sgt. Rob Farrer takes his final steps to fight mental health stigma

Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Most Read