Woman accused of stabbing Penticton shelter worker asks for psych report

Sheri Haselhan is currently in custody since the Thanksgiving incident

The woman accused of stabbing a shelter worker at Compass Court in Penticton will be assessed to see if she is not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder. (Logan Lockhart Western News)

The 36-year-old woman accused of stabbing a worker at the Penticton shelter is undergoing a psych report to see if she is not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder.

Sheri Haselhan was in front of Kelowna Provincial Court Judge Robin Smith via video from Alouette Women’s Correctional on Tuesday.

Her court-appointed lawyer Don White said she was requesting the report for all the criminal charges she faces that span a year and travel from Mission to Penticton.

It was also requested that the assessment be done at Colony Farms in Coquitlam.

In Penticton, Haselhan is accused of stabbing a Compass Court shelter worker while she was staying at the Penticton homeless shelter over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In the afternoon of Oct. 9, Penticton RCMP responded to Compass Court, in the 1700-block of Main Street for a report of an employee being stabbed by a resident.

“The woman [suspected of the stabbing] was barricaded in her room once police arrived,” said Penticton RCMP media relations Const. Dayne Lyons.

Police made multiple attempts to connect with the woman to de-escalate the situation according to Lyons. In one incident, when police made contact with her she ran at them with another weapon in an attempt to harm the officer.

Due to the woman’s violent behaviour, police used a Conductive Energy Weapon (Taser) in order to prevent further risk of harm to police or shelter staff, RCMP said. The woman was taken into custody without further injuries – to either herself or others.

There is no update on the shelter worker’s injuries or condition after being stabbed.

The BC Prosecution Service laid several charges against Haselhan. She is facing charges of assault with a weapon, and assault of a peace officer with a weapon. Haselhan has remained in custody since the incident.

Haselhan is also facing charges of assault, wilfully resisting an officer and theft for an incident in Mission on Dec. 18, 2021.

The judge gave the deadline of 30 days to return to the court with a status report on the assessment of Haselhan.

He noted that it was unusual to request an NCR (not criminally responsible) for all the charges over the past year.

“This is unique given the length of time between incidents so you are asking a lot more of the person preparing the psych report,” said Judge Smith.

