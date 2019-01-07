Woman run over in Summerland driveway by alleged impaired driver

Police say the woman was allegedly trying to stop the man from driving

Police in Summerland are considering criminal charges against a 34 year-old man, after he allegedly drove over a woman he knew in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

Emergency crews attended a residence, about 2 a.m. on Giants Head Road, after a report a woman suffered minor injuries, when she was allegedly driven over by a vehicle in her driveway.

According to police the woman had attempted to stop the man from driving away intoxicated, and as a result she was struck by his vehicle. The driver had been attending a New Years get-together at the same residence as the victim.

RCMP say the incident is being investigated with charges of dangerous driving being considered.

