Woman killed, man arrested near Williams Lake: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide

A 33-year-old woman has died at Toosey Reserve west of Williams Lake in what police are calling a homicide.

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating the incident, which took place Saturday evening at the Toosey Reserve, or at a second location identified.

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, RCMP officers from Williams Lake and Alexis Creek were called to the Toosey Reserve to assist BC Emergency Health Services, who were responding to report that a woman was severely injured and required emergency assistance.

When first responders arrived they found a 33-year-old woman suffering from fatal injuries.

“Despite life-saving efforts the woman could not be revived and died at the scene,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet with the RCMP District Advisory NCO. “The nature of, or the mechanism of the victim’s injuries, will not be disclosed at this time.”

A local man was arrested for murder at the scene and remains in custody as the investigation progresses. No charges have been laid.

READ MORE: Supernault family and RCMP make appeal to witnesses in Sugar Cane unsolved murder

Williams Lake General Investigation Section (GIS) and the North District Major Crime Unit, with assistance from officers, are currently in the evidence gathering stage and have identified two possible scenes: one on the reserve and another at ‘Lover’s Leap.’ Both scenes will be inaccessible for an undetermined amount of time, while the forensic examinations are underway.

Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the NDMCU said: “We understand this reserve is a close-knit community and there is bound to be information being shared amongst the members and community of Williams Lake at large. If you have information about this tragic incident and have not already spoken to investigators, we ask to contact either the Williams Lake RCMP or MCU and an investigator will arrange to speak with you.”

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said they are working with, and will continue to support, the NDMCU as they move toward the court process.

“While the investigation is still in its infancy, our investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and the community is not at risk.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’
Next story
Four kittens fighting for their lives at Okanagan animal sanctuary

Just Posted

Down under: Aussie football comes to Kelowna

Teams from Alberta, Edmonton and the Okanagan converged for the Kelowna Cup in Rutland

No injuries in three-vehicle crash

It’s not believed there were any serious injuries as a result of a three-vehicle accident Sunday

Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’

Volunteer led fundraiser aims to raise $32,000

Free dog training session coming to Kelowna

Shamanic Dog Training: Free Talk at Herbal One Kelowna

Kelowna’s Telus Motorcycle Ride for Dad raises money for prostate cancer research

Hundreds of motorists joined the ride from Kelowna to West Kelowna

Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Toronto leads the series three games to one

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

Four kittens fighting for their lives at Okanagan animal sanctuary

Four kittens of a litter of nine found in Salmon Arm are struggling to survive.

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

Goat yoga: meditation with a cuddly twist at Okanagan farm

The summer time goat yoga classes resume at Jeff and Cindy Campbell’s Green Mountain Road farm

Most Read