Woman ordered to pay $106K after defrauding Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Susan Maureen Steen pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000

A woman charged with defrauding Central Okanagan Hospice Association has been ordered to serve a prison sentence and repay more than $106,000.

Susan Maureen Steen previously pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000. In provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday, she was handed an eight-month prison sentence and a restitution order for $106,000 by Judge Nancy Phillips.

Steen was charged for offences between the summers of 2012 and 2013, including the July 13, 2013 fraud charge. Charges relate to missing money from the association.

Steen is alleged to have stolen up to $109,000 via charges to the association’s credit card between July 2012 and April 2016.

Melanie Joanne Gray, another woman charged in the incident, was sentenced in March to five months in jail, with 24 months’ probation and ordered to repay more than $69,000.

Steen also faced similar charges in Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island. She was Nanaimo Community Hospice Society executive director between December 2016 and June 2017 and pleaded guilty to defrauding the Nanaimo society.

Steen was sentenced last December in provincial court in Nanaimo to a four-month prison sentence and was ordered to repay the Nanaimo society more than $17,000, according to a ruling from Judge Ted Gouge.

