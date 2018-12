Emergency crews are on scene assisting a woman who had fallen

Update: 1:20 p.m.

The woman has since been taken to the hospital.

Original:

A woman was recused from a trail in Glenrosa after falling and injuring her leg on Boxing Day.

Emergency crews were on scene to assist the woman, who had fallen off near Covington Cresent in West Kelowna, according to witness reports.

More to come.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

