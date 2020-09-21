Woman rescued from West Kelowna trail

The woman had to be rescued after falling on a trail and hurting her ankle

A woman had to be rescued from a West Kelowna trail, Monday evening, after falling and hurting her ankle.

Emergency crews were called to a trail near East Boundary Road and Riesling Way about 6:30 p.m.

According to a witness, crews took a basket stretcher up the trail to retrieve the woman.

About an hour later at about 7:30 p.m., crews brought the woman down the trail and placed her in an ambulance.

She was later taken to the hospital.

Search and Rescue