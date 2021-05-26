RCMP logo

Woman ‘screaming for her life’ after being pulled into a vehicle in Oliver

Police caught up with the vehicle near Penticton and charged the man with assault and drunk driving

Oliver RCMP was alerted to a woman who had just been pulled into a man’s vehicle, on the evening of May 21. The woman was ‘screaming for her life’ while being held against the floor of the car before the man drove off.

The caller to 911 said the vehicle was headed north on Highway 97. Oliver RCMP officers finally intercepted the vehicle approximately three kilometres south of Penticton with the help of Penticton officers.

The driver was arrested for assault and a subsequent impaired driving investigation resulted in a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound. The woman pulled into the vehicle and the accused are known to each other, said police. The domestic dispute resulted in charges of assault against the man.

He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later time.

READ ALSO: Connector crash injures 4, impairment possible cause

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
40 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health
Next story
Okanagan mobile home destroyed by fire

Just Posted

A COVID-19 testing facility at Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed/WhiteCap RSC)
Pre-flight COVID-19 screening available at Kelowna International Airport

International travellers requiring a negative test can get tested, for a price, at YLW

Shane Koyzcan will address the Class of 2021 from UBC Okanagan. (Facebook)
UBC Okanagan graduation goes virtual for second year

This year’s keynote address will be given by Penticton poet Shane Koyczan

Bottles and cans of alcohol sit at the side of the road after they were seized by RCMP at a Cultus Lake campground. (Jenna Hauck Black Press file photo)
Kelowna family banned from Oliver campground after allegedly fighting police

Police called their lack of respect for officers ‘disgusting’

Opera Kelowna is serenading seniors from the sidewalk. Pictured: Jascinthe Laflamme. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Opera Kelowna to continue Sidewalk Serenades series

The goal is to bring music to the people in a safe way

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You can sneeze faster than a cheetah can run

Your morning start for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2

31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens,’ fingerprinted and scrutinized

Sharon Shepherd volunteers
KCR: Volunteering is making a difference

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

A documentary will tell the story of a 19th-century cycling pioneer. (Stock photo)
Celebrate Go By Bike Week in Summerland with film of cycling pioneer

Virtual screening will be held May 31 to June 6

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Meadowlark Motel is one of three motels on Skaha Lake Road that BC Housing has purchased for low income affordable housing in Penticton. (Google Maps)
BC Housing converting four Penticton motels into low-income housing

Once redeveloped, there will be 103 affordable homes for people with low incomes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP logo
Woman ‘screaming for her life’ after being pulled into a vehicle in Oliver

Police caught up with the vehicle near Penticton and charged the man with assault and drunk driving

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence five kilometres south of Spuzzum on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). (Facebook)
UPDATE: RCMP confirm body found near Yale, investigation continues

Friends of missing Spuzzum woman say the body found is not April Parisian

Most Read