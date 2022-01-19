The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)

The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)

Woman shot, sent to hospital in northern B.C. home invasion: police

An incident early Sunday morning in which shots were fired resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

A New Hazelton woman was injured by a gunshot Sunday (Jan. 16) in an incident police are characterizing as a “home invasion.”

According to an RCMP press release, three suspects, two carrying firearms entered a residence in the 2100 block of 23rd Avenue at around 2 a.m. and attempted to gain entry into a room in the home.

Witnesses said shots were fired resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to an adult woman, the release stated. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

This incident appears to be targeted and we don’t believe there is any further risk to the general public, said Staff Sgt. Darren Durnin, commander of the New Hazelton detachment.

The Mounties have identified possible suspects, they said, and are considering numerous charges.

They are asking members of the public who may have information about the shooting to contact the detachment at 250-842-5244.

ALSO READ: New Hazelton RCMP seize guns, drugs, stolen property following firearm incident


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Previous story
Interior Health reports new COVID-19 outbreaks at Okanagan health facilities
Next story
More than 200 Afghan refugees land in Vancouver after fleeing the Taliban

Just Posted

Tess is currently training in Austria for the upcoming Olympics (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White snowboarder qualifies for her second Olympic games

Rockets pause all hockey-related activities due to COVID-19 (photo - Kelowna Rockets)
Kelowna Rockets postpone games due to COVID-19

Lane Merrifield and the Merrifield Family Foundation have gifted $100k to healthcare students at Okanagan College. (Photo courtesy of Okanagan College)
‘Incredibly grateful’: Okanagan College Health Sciences Centre receives $100k donation

(File photo/Black Press Media)
Kelowna Chamber challenges province to communicate clearly on COVID-19 restrictions