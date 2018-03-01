Work on Boyce-Gyro will close road access permanently

Work on Kelowna park will change roads in the area of the South Pandosy lakeshore park

Beginning March 5, the Watt Road access to Lakeshore Road in Kelowna will be permanently closed to accommodate the reconfiguration of the Boyce-Gyro parking lot improvements, says the city.

The closure is part of the park and parking lot improvements at Boyce-Gyro Park.

During construction, access from Watt Road to Lakeshore Road will be at Cedar Avenue, according to city hall. After construction is complete—anticipated in late June—a new access road adjacent to the park’s parking lot will be in place connecting Watt Road to Lakeshore Road.

The gravel parking lot for Boyce-Gyro Park will be closed during construction and pedestrian traffic may be re-routed at some stages. A temporary parking lot will be set up for the duration of the project at 3340 Lakeshore Road in the vacant lot north of the existing gravel lot.

Parking lot improvements include formalized parking stalls to increase capacity, asphalt surface, planted boulevards and a drop-off area adjacent to the park.

The increased stalls gained from creating permanent parking will allow for the reclamation of the small parking lot, currently in the centre of the park (across from Swordy Road), which will be expanded to include recreational amenities for volleyball and table tennis.

For more information about the Boyce-Gyro Parking and Park Improvements and construction information, visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

