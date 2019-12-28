YEAR IN REVIEW: Former Summerland lifeguard pleads guilty to child sexual assault and pornography charges

A former lifeguard who worked at the Summerland Aquatic Centre was arrested and later pleaded guilty to child sexual assault and pornography charges.

On May 15, Edward Casavant, then 54, of Penticton was charged with 10 counts relating to incidents between 2008 and 2014.

“While we have identified at least two victims, we strongly believe there are additional victims who may not have already reported, or may not be aware they are a victim. We are asking anyone who believes that they, or someone they know, had contact with Casavant to report to their police of jurisdiction, or to call the Penticton RCMP tip line at (250) 276-2177,” said Cpl. Chris Manseau, BC RCMP Media Relations Officer.

Casavant, also known as Eddie Spaghetti, worked as a lifeguard at the Summerland Aquatic Centre, beginning in the late 1980s.

His employment with the municipality came to an end shortly after the investigation began in November, 2018.

“We recognize this situation is deeply upsetting to our community – to any community,” Mayor Toni Boot said at the time of Casavant’s arrest. “It’s upsetting to us as well. We know people will have questions, and we will do our best to answer them when it is appropriate and when we have the authorities’ permission to do so.”

She added that the municipality will work to provide facilities where people can feel comfortable, safe and free from harm or discrimination.

Police believe Casavant used his position to gain access to school-aged children.

He also volunteered as a lifeguard at local summer camps and other community events.

The charges were two counts of making or publishing child pornography, and one count each of importing or distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, secretly observe/record nudity in private place, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, sexual assault, sexual interference of person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

In summer, Casavant appeared in Penticton provincial court and pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, one count of voyeurism, one count of sexual interference and one count of making child pornography.

Dorothy Tsui of the Crown Counsel Office in Abbotsford, said the four charges are representative of the 10 charges Casavant was facing.

Daniel McLaughlin, communications counsel with the British Columbia Prosecution Service, said a sentencing decision is expected Jan. 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Penticton.

