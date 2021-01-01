Renee Merrifield speaking to media on her front doorstep after winning the Kelowna-Mission riding for the BC Liberal Party. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Renee Merrifield speaking to media on her front doorstep after winning the Kelowna-Mission riding for the BC Liberal Party. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Year in review – October 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of October

  • Jan. 1, 2021 12:00 p.m.
  • News

Penticton man killed ex-wife’s four neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in a Kelowna courtroom on Wednesday, Oct. 14, for killing four of his ex-wife Katherine Brittain’s neighbours – Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg, all of whom were in their 60s and 70s.

The incident unfolded in Penticton back in April 2016.

During the court’s proceedings, Crown counsel Colin Forsyth explained that despite Britton separating from his wife in 2012 the two maintained a close relationship. Over time, the two developed issues with Katherine’s neighbours.

This would lead to Brittain going on a shooting rampage killing Wonch, Winter and Knippelberg.

Brittain then drove to the Penticton RCMP detachment to turn himself in.

He was sentenced to life behind bars on Thursday, Oct. 15, and will serve 25 years before getting a chance at parole.

•••

Horgan’s B.C. majority came with historically low voter turnout

Despite B.C. being in the midst of a global pandemic, the NDP called an election for Oct. 24.

While John Horgan and the BC NDP would go on to win a majority, it came with the second-lowest overall voter turnout on record, at about 52 per cent of eligible voters.

In the Central Okanagan, Norm Letnick of the BC Liberal Party was re-elected as MLA in Kelowna-Lake Country, keeping the seat for the party. Letnick won 1,368 out of 2,542 counted votes (53.82 per cent) with 36 of 117 polls reporting.

Ben Stewart was also re-elected as MLA in Kelowna West, retaining the seat for the BC Liberals. Stewart won 2,737 out of 5,856 counted votes (46.74 per cent) with 67 of 113 polls reporting.

Newcomer to politics, Renee Merrifield who replaced former MLA Steve Thomson, was elected to the Kelowna-Mission riding.

Merrifield won 1,168 out of 2,184 counted votes (53.48 per cent) with 30 of 114 polls reporting.

•••

Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames

Kelowna lost an iconic landmark this past October when Olympia Greek Taverna in Rutland suffered extensive fire damage.

An Olympia waiter and another staff member were playing cards in the restaurant after closing hours Tuesday night when they started smelling smoke shortly after 10 p.m.

Flames were then spotted coming from the rear of the building.

The blaze was deemed accidental by the Kelowna Fire Department.

However, the loss of the business was devastating for co-owners Mike Koutsantonis and his brother Chris.

“We’ve been in Kelowna for over 50 years, both in downtown and our second location in Rutland. We’ve been running this Rutland location since 1973 until today,” Mike Koutsantonis told the Capital News in the immediate aftermath of the destructive fire.

He said they want to rebuild and continue the family business, but how or when that will be, that is still too early to tell, he said.

The community railed around Koutsantonis, his family and staff by posting well wishes both on Facebook and by leaving notes on the storefront facade of the burned building on Highway 33.

•••

Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

A Kelowna man is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing on Halloween night.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, Kelowna Mounties responded to a report of an assault in front of the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

Upon arrival, the RCMP says officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack.

Jesse Pez, 30, was located and arrested at a nearby home on Old Meadows Road.

Pez was out on bail for another incident at the time of his arrest.

He also would have remained on probation as part of his sentence for assaulting a peace officer last year.

Originally, Pez was granted bail.

But he breached probationary and release orders and subsequently was arrested on Dec. 12.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Olympia Taverna in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood was destroyed by a fire on Oct. 6. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna’s Jesse Pez, charged with attempted murder in relation to an alleged Oct. 31 stabbing, is out on bail. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Previous story
It’s a girl: North Okanagan’s first baby of 2021
Next story
Kelowna’s year in review – November 2020

Just Posted

Long term care home
Year in review – December 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month

Workers clean graffiti off city hall. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – November 2020

A look back at the top stories from Novemeber

The Ministry of Health announced an increase in access to primary care for people in Vernon and the surrounding region Tuesday morning. (Black Press files)
It’s a girl: North Okanagan’s first baby of 2021

Sicamous family welcomes baby Rose

John Brittain leaving the Penticton Court House.
Year in review – October 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of October

Smoke from the United States flooded into the Okanagan overnight. Above is Penticton seen from the West Bench area. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
Kelowna’s year in review – September 2020

A look back at the biggest stories in September

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
UPDATE: Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak up to 21

Heritage Square cases increase for second day in a row among staff and residents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cpl. Lorne Lecker removes open liquor from a minivan. BOAZ JOSEPH / THE LEADER
North Okanagan RCMP amp up New Year’s Eve enforcement

Residents urged to spend the evening at home with loved ones

Most Read