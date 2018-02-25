Local Y members came together to raise over $29,000 for the Y’s ‘Move to Give’ campaign through various fundraising events and opportunities, including an 80’s workout at the Downtown Y. The generosity of these members will enable the YMCA of Okanagan to continue providing subsidized health memberships, child care, health and child programs to underprivileged individuals who struggle to afford them.

YMCA members raise over $29,000 for the community

YMCA members participated in an 80’s themed event to help make Y programs accessible

YMCA members participated in an 80’s workout, toonie pool dive, revenge on the personal trainer and many other events, fundraising a total of $29,555 to help make Y programs accessible to those less fortunate.

The member-driven charitable campaign ‘Move to Give’ hosted a series of fundraising opportunities and events for members to come together and have fun for a great cause. Members were enthusiastic to participate, with 100% of proceeds going towards YMCA financial assistance which enables the Y to continue offering subsidized programs to those who struggle to afford them.

“I donate to my YMCA because every child should have an opportunity to learn to swim no matter what their family’s economic situation is,” reports Therese Smortchevsky, H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre member. “If my small contribution does that, it makes me happy.”

Roughly 4000 children, youth, adults and seniors rely on YMCA Financial Assistance to participate in character and strength-building programs they would otherwise not be able to afford. These include health memberships, child care, health and children’s programs designed help individuals thrive physically, developmentally and socially.

YMCA members recognize the need for these programs to be available at all income levels, donating in a variety of ways to the Move to Give campaign.

“We are absolutely amazed by the generosity of our members,” states Sharon Peterson, CEO of YMCA of Okanagan. “A strong feeling of community, inclusiveness and acceptance set the Y apart and our members have truly demonstrated these values, coming together to ensure our centres remain accessible to everyone.”

To learn more about the YMCA Move to Give Campaign and see how you can help make a difference, visit https://www.ymcaokanagan.ca/Opportunities-to-Give/MoveToGive.

