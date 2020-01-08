11-year-old Kaysa Lorraine Bru has been showing an interest in photography and this portrait of mother Theresa is evidence of that. (Kaysa Lorraine Bru)

Young North Okanagan photographer captures stunning portrait of mom

11-year-old Kaysa Lorraine Bru has a real eye and a smart phone capable of capturing magic moments

Some people just have that eye for photography… and some people don’t.

But 11-year-old Kaysa Lorraine Bru definitely has it.

“She has been showing a real interest in photographer,” her mother Theresa said. “And (she) has been told by family and friends that she has quite a talent for catching amazing shots.”

This photograph the young Bru captured of her mother on the dock of their Westside Road residence is evidence of that.

And other Vernonites agree.

The photo, shot with an iPhone 6 on panorama mode, garnered more than 380 reactions when it was shared on the Vernon and Area Community Forum Facebook page on Jan. 2, 2020.

“She’s found her calling,” one commenter said. “A lot of talent,” said another.

“I am so proud of her,” her mother said.

READ MORE: Five beds added to Vernon winter shelter

READ MORE: Driver of sedan toting snowmobile in Kamloops from Alberta

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s Tolko sawmill shuts its doors for good

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Tolko sawmill shuts its doors for good

Wednesday marked the last day of operation for the mill

Kelowna family almost reaches fundraising goal for daughter diagnosed with tumour

So far, $9,700 of $10,000 of fundraising goal has been met to help family cover treatment costs

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Orchestral Rock Odyssey

The Orchestra is scheduled to play three shows in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Water quality advisory issued for Black Mountain Irrigation District in Kelowna

The district said the advisory is due to a leak in the system’s primary water transmisison main

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australian to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

SilverStar fundraiser for Australia bushfire efforts a huge success

‘It’s been pretty devastating all across the country and there’s no end in sight’

1,200 applications later, 17 Okanagan puppies find new homes

After being up for adoption for less than a week, all of the rescued husky puppies now have homes

Man killed during attempted arrest by RCMP near Salmon Arm

Neighbour reports hearing loud bang followed by multiple gunshots in Sunnybrae

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

COLUMN: The importance of being proactive

Federal government needs to face threat of aquatic invasive freshwater mussels

North Okanagan swim club ends 2019 with 6 club records in Kamloops

Three swimmers set new club benchmarks at MJB Law Ice Classic, Dec. 13-15

Most Read