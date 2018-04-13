Your April 13 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A mudslide has closed Highway 3A near Keremeos

Penticton came out in droves to rally and help raise funds for the Humboldt Broncos at a fundraiser yesterday.

Flooding continues to plague Black Mountain residents who are looking for the city’s help.

Canada’s only operating low-fare airline is expanding its route network that will more than double its flight service, offering affordable airfares.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Kelowna’s Prospera Place Thursday afternoon, to pay their respects to the 16 victims of the Humboldt Broncos hockey bus crash.

Check out this week’s Carli’s Cultural Connections: Hungarians support other societies.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of showers and winds gusting up to 50 km/h. High of 10 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions with a few showers beginning in the afternoon. High 11 C.

