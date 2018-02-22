Your Feb. 23 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Four years ago Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa came close to gold at the Olympics in Russia and this year she took her spot on top of the podium.

Following Thursday’s performance Canada is assured its highest medal count at a Winter Olympics ever, with two days of competition to go.

A three-medal day on Thursday gave Canada 27 overall medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, eclipsing its previous high of 26 from the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Up to 20 people died of an overdose in Penticton, last year, at a per-capita rate even higher than in Kelowna.

The Alberta government accepted an olive branch from British Columbia and suspended its ban on the province’s wine Thursday in a dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for increasing cloudy conditions today followed by periods of snow. Amounts of 2 to 4 cm. High minus 6.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a cloudy conditions all day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. High zero.

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets
Serwa cheering parties as Kelowna skier goes for gold

Your Feb. 23 Morning Brief

