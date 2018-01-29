Your Jan. 29 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Despite the heavy snowfall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap over the weekend, students are not getting a snow day today.

And while all those snow warnings have been lifted in cities across the Okanagan and Shuswap, there’s still cause to be snow wary when driving the mountain passes.

Key games will be played today at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts as teams that have gone undefeated so far this past weekend will be matched up together.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of a horrific mosque shooting in Quebec and despite that an Okanagan woman is optimistic about the position of the Muslim-Canadian community.

West Kelowna water users can expect to see rate increases this year as the City of West Kelowna prepares to fund significant upgrades and improvements to bring the municipal water systems into compliance with government regulations.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early this morning and a high of 4 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a high of 5 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WestJet expands service out of Kelowna, Vancouver
Next story
Summerland Bank of Montreal branch to close

Just Posted

West Kelowna begins harmonization of water rates

By Mike Straus West Kelowna water users can expect to see rate… Continue reading

Libertarian candidate kicks off byelection campaign

Kyle Geronazzo and BC Libertarian Party Leader Clayton Welwood met the public on Saturday in Kelowna

Optimism in the Okanagan a year after mosque shooting

As the Jan. 29 anniversary of the mosque shooting approaches, optimism prevails in the Okanagan Muslim-Canadian community.

Community Leader Awards: Emergency Support Services

The Kelowna Capital News Community Leader Awards honours volunteers in the community

Snowfall warning issued for Central and North Okanagan

As much as 25 centimetres is expected by tonight in Kelowna and Vernon areas.

Your Jan. 29 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Summerland Bank of Montreal branch to close

Downtown building has been in use as bank since 1917

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials steal points in Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Get ready for Rock the Lake

Rock the Lake tickets to go on sale

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services, fines drivers

Investigation of Longmao, Udi Kuaiche, U Drop, RaccoonGo, GoKabu, Dingdang Carpool and AO Rideshare

WestJet expands service out of Kelowna, Vancouver

WestJet announced expanded service and for Kelowna that means another nine flights.

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

The 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Most Read