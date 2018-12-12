Your morning news in 90: Dec. 12, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Coquihalla Highway. Another storm today is predicted to bring 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt by tomorrow morning.

Snow will intensify late this afternoon as the next storm system moves onshore.

Ten families in B.C. are worth more than the combined total of 1.3 million lower-income residents in the province, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment is once again reminding the public to not drive impaired this holiday season.

A retired Kelowna teacher is keeping his brain busy, and his online fans happy, by mastering and teaching Sudoku online.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.