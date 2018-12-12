Your morning news in 90: Dec. 12, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Coquihalla Highway. Another storm today is predicted to bring 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt by tomorrow morning.

Snow will intensify late this afternoon as the next storm system moves onshore.

Ten families in B.C. are worth more than the combined total of 1.3 million lower-income residents in the province, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment is once again reminding the public to not drive impaired this holiday season.

A retired Kelowna teacher is keeping his brain busy, and his online fans happy, by mastering and teaching Sudoku online.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Condominium market still ‘a lot better’ than normal in Vancouver suburbs
Next story
France: Suspected gunman named, had long police record

Just Posted

Kelowna Family Hub celebrates 10,000th visit

The Central Okanagan Family Hub opened in 2016

Lake Country council questions tax hike for fire hall

Council asked about other options opposed to a 4.9 per cent tax hike

Another 20 to 30 cm of snow expected on Coquihalla

Environment Canada issued a weather statement this morning

Retired Kelowna teacher a YouTube Sudoku sensation

A retired Kelowna teacher has amassed quite the following online by teaching the art of solving a Sudoku puzzle.

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 12, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. pair denied stay of extradition for honour killing in India

Two facing charges in India from 2000

Trudeau names four new senators, filling every seat in the Senate

Trudeau has appointed 49 senators since becoming prime minister and will have the chance to appoint more in 2019

B.C. member of parliament takes feds to task on opioid crisis

‘Too many families are tragically losing parents, siblings and children to the opioidcrisis.’

Heart attack raises questions about boarding BC Ferries in health emergencies

Quadra Island man recovering after being airlifted to hospital in Victoria

Judge gives Michael Cohen 3 years in prison

Judge William H. Pauley III said Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion

Humboldt Broncos, cannabis, Fortnite: Here are Canadians’ top Google searches for 2018

When celebrities died or Canada Post went on strike, Canada turned to Google

B.C. billionaires worth 5,845 times average middle-income household

Economists argue for changes to Canadian tax system benefitting rich

Condominium market still ‘a lot better’ than normal in Vancouver suburbs

The Fraser Valley, east of Metro Vancouver, has long been considered a more affordable haven for first-time homebuyers.

Most Read