Your morning news in 90: Dec. 5, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Police have closed down a portion of a Kelowna’s Leathead Road due to an alleged stolen vehicle incident.

As the last of structure finally came down, the community said a final goodbye to a huge part of Vernon’s history.

Further complications have arisen in the Supreme Court trial for the man who is facing 10 charges in connection with the alleged armed kidnapping of two people in April 2017.

From moon-walking to a pop-and-lock, the students in the life skills program at Kelowna Christian School can do it all.

Their dance moves can be found on the Instagram account Diversibilites, created by life skills educational assistant Ryan Price.

