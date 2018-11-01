Your morning news in 90: Nov. 1, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The BC Conservatives want in on the electoral reform debate. Interim party leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has called for inclusion on the Nov. 8 debate, along with Green leader Andrew Weaver. Currently, only the NDP and BC Liberals are slated to take part.

Kelowna’s newest supportive housing development is ready to welcome it’s first 51 residents.

Temperatures are already falling and those without homes will soon be looking for a warm place to sleep at night. For those with nowhere else to go the Salvation Army Lighthouse shelter in Salmon Arm opens today at 6:30 p.m.

A medical research group is looking for Okanagan residents who have moderate to severe agitation due to Alzheimer’s to participate in an upcoming study.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action
Next story
Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Just Posted

A savoury success: Kelowna spaghetti fundraiser helps out those in need

$1,000 was raised when one woman decided to use $100 for something more

Researchers in need of Okanagan residents to participate in Alzheimer’s study

A medical research group is looking for Okanagan residents who have moderate to severe agitation

The Glorious Sons on finding their own sound

The Ontario band comes to Kelowna for a night of Rock and Roll

New supportive housing in Kelowna to provide the homeless with a home

Hearthstone project ready to welcome its first 51 residents

Vernon duo start restaurant staff training initiative

Inaugural Science of Serving workshop series planned at UBC Okanagan.

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 1, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

B.C. novelist files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Union leaders say proposed pay equity legislation will close ‘shameful’ gap

Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services

Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Deer shot by arrow, put down by B.C. conservation sparks investigation

Conservation officers looking for information about Maple Ridge incident

B.C. pharmacist saves overdose victim’s life

Quick thinking by London Drugs staff

Most Read