Your morning news in 90: Nov. 27, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Kelowna’s former top cop says the city needs to show leadership if it wants to deal with the current opioid crisis and its impact on the downtown core.

An accident on Highway 3 on the weekend left a truck in a precarious position.

Shoppers at Salmon Arm’s downtown Askew’s will have noticed the grocery store is undergoing renovations.

SilverStar Mountain will light up this Friday. Nov. 30 is the official kick off for the festive season with a night of activities including hot food and drink, local crafts and talent with fun times for all, right in the heart of the village.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.