Your morning news in 90: Oct. 11, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Emotions were running high at this year’s United Way Drive Thru breakfast in Kelowna.

Clad in her signature pyjamas, Maxine DeHart bustled around a never-ending line of cars at Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel parking lot, repeatedly pulling a tissue out of her pocket to wipe tears from her eyes.

Gas is flowing once again along Enbridge’s 30-inch natural gas line, following an explosion on its 36-inch gas line near Prince George on Tuesday.

Search efforts to locate a missing Alberta plane this past September in the Clearwater area led to the unexpected discovery of a plane last seen in 1987.

The Penticton Vees announced Tuesday that Neil Jamieson and Underwriters Insurance will donate $92 to Cassidy Bowes’ GoFundMe campaign for each goal he scores in the 2018/19 season.

Kelowna gives generously for Maxine DeHart’s last United Way breakfast

Tears, cheers and lots of hugs at Central Okanagan United Way breakfast.

Kelowna mayoral candidates express support for the arts, diversity

But Tom Dyas and Colin Basran clash over the city’s financial support for arts groups

School board resolves French Immersion expansion in West Kelowna

Hudson Road Elementary to open Grade 4 entry FI program

JUNO president and Kelowna native Allan Reid receives award

Reid will accept the Kevin Walters Industry Builder Award

YMCA helps young parents with program for second year

The Young Parent Program is in its second year in Kelowna

B.C. mayoral candidate files defamation suit over sexual assault accusations

Chilliwack city councillor calls posts on Facebook ‘malicious, high-handed, callous, and arrogant’

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild finally home after 11 on the road

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the BCHL and around the junior A world.

Evacuation alert in Fort St. John, B.C., as nearby hillside continues to move

The alert was issued on Wednesday for a section of the city’s southernmost outskirts at the top of the steep hill overlooking the Peace River

B.C. moms frustrated about lack of prenatal care

‘It is my right to be able to receive proper medical care.’

Ontario government to allow Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets

The exemption — which goes into effect Oct. 18 — will recognize Sikh motorcycle riders’ civil rights and religious expression

Gas flowing again along FortisBC’s Enbridge pipeline

Customers in B.C. still asked to avoid non-essential use of natural gas until situation is resolved

US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques had been scheduled to be on the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft later this year

Hurricane Michael left path of destruction, isn’t done yet

Many homes were ripped apart or washed away altogether where the hurricane made landfall in Florida

