Your morning news in 90: Oct. 17, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

It’s promising to be a chill day across the country, as Canadians wake up to the first day of legal pot.

But although Ottawa gave the a-okay to light up a joint starting today, there’s only one place you can legally buy pot in B.C. and that is in Kamloops.

This all means that as of midnight last night Canada officially became the second country in the world to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana.

A unique clinic for treating children and young adults for concussion symptoms has opened in Kelowna.

Black Press Media and the Kelowna Capital News held a live mayoral forum last night where we asked the candidates your questions. Voters in Kelowna who missed the debate can still watch the whole thing online now.

