Your morning news in 90: Oct. 19, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A Kelowna clinical research team has been selected to conduct experimental trials on a new medication that would modify the advancement of Alzheimer’s disease.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort is ready to welcome Oktoberfest for the first time in their new conference centre this weekend.

Nestled in the heart of an Okanagan city sits a cannabis-production facility that’s been around for more than five years.

Young people with a desire to fight fires will soon be able to try on firefighting for size, as the Columbia Shuswap Regional District moves ahead with plans to establish a Regional Junior Firefighter Program.

And today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO on Black press, She is one of Canada’s top stylists and today she reminds us that you can never have enough shoes.

