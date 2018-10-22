Your morning news in 90: Oct. 23, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Two people were injured early this morning as a fire ripped through one of the oldest buildings in Hedley, a former gold mining town between Princeton and Keremeos just off Highway 3,

A former Kamloops sheriff will likely avoid jail after pleading guilty on Monday to a reduced charge in connection with his high-profile arrest in 2016 following an attempt to arrange a potentially sexual encounter with someone posing online as a 14-year-old girl.

Canada Post says a second day of rotating strikes by its workers could cause delays in mail and parcel deliveries across the country.

Wellness is a state comprised of many factors and each one of them is being taken into account at the new Salmon Arm Seniors Health and Wellness Centre near Marine Park.

