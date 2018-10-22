Your morning news in 90: Oct. 23, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Two people were injured early this morning as a fire ripped through one of the oldest buildings in Hedley, a former gold mining town between Princeton and Keremeos just off Highway 3,

A former Kamloops sheriff will likely avoid jail after pleading guilty on Monday to a reduced charge in connection with his high-profile arrest in 2016 following an attempt to arrange a potentially sexual encounter with someone posing online as a 14-year-old girl.

Canada Post says a second day of rotating strikes by its workers could cause delays in mail and parcel deliveries across the country.

Wellness is a state comprised of many factors and each one of them is being taken into account at the new Salmon Arm Seniors Health and Wellness Centre near Marine Park.

Kelowna Rockets hire former NHL defenceman as new head coach

Adam Foote named new head coach following the firing of Jason Smith earlier in week

UBCO Heat lose first homecoming match to number-one team in Canada

The UBC Thunderbirds earned 2-0 against the Heat

Former Kamloops sheriff caught in sex-related sting pleads guilty to lesser charge

Kevin Johnston will be sentenced on Nov. 6 for his role in communicating online with a person posing as a 14-year-old girl.

UPDATE: Peachland mayoral race may come down to luck of the draw

Harry Gough led incumbent Cindy Fortin by one vote on election night Saturday

New faces elected to Central Okanagan school board

New trustees will face school enrolment growth issues

B.C.’s natural gas supply could see 50% dip through winter due to pipeline blast

It’s been two weeks since the Enbridge pipeline ruptured near Prince George on Oct. 9, sparking a large fireball

Mega Millions, Powerball prizes come down to math, long odds

Biggest myth: The advertised $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize and $620 million Powerball prize aren’t quite real

2 Canadians advance to finals at world wrestling championships

Olympic champion Erica Wiebe just missed joining them with a loss 3-1 to three-time world champion Adeline Gray of the United States in the 76-kg event

Outdoor retailer MEC vows to boost diversity after online complaint

Mountain Equipment Co-op was criticized for perpetuating a white-only picture of the outdoors

Hergott: Word choices matter

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses politically correctness in his latest column.

Trump vilifies caravan, says he’ll cut Central American aid

Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Rotating strike in Toronto will have ‘significant impact,’ says Canada Post

Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities.

