Your morning news in 90: Sept. 26, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A recent Facebook post in Penticton has once again made the issue of illegal campers a hot topic of conversation for residents in and around Penticton.

The Government Finance Officers Association has presented the City of Vernon with the organization’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

A young girl from the Shuswap is making her mark on the ice after a summer spent training with the junior A Salmon Arm Silverbacks that helped her land a spot on a regional major midget female team.

It’s many kid’s dream to be a firefighter.

And West K Auto Truck and Auto Sales Ltd. is making those dreams come true.

A fully functional, bright yellow firetruck could be yours for only $31,888.

Getting ready to push to end homelessness in Kelowna
Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Kelowna’s annual Breastfeeding Challenge aims to end stigma

In Canada, we recognize Oct. 1-7 as World Breastfeeding Week.

Getting ready to push to end homelessness in Kelowna

Annual team event fundraiser set to go in the city Sept. 29

Submit your future redevelopment idea to the City of Kelowna

The city’s OCP is being updated

Lake Country recognized for climate change initiatives

The district has been working to reduce corporate greenhouse gas emissions

Tempering the Okanagan cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

The carbon tax breakdown: Understanding the issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Jonathan Wilkinson said such a finding wouldn’t mean cabinet will reject the project

JUST ANNOUNCED: Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

$5,000 reward offered as hunt for B.C. murder suspect intensifies

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly Surrey shooting

Misspelling B.C. toddler’s plane ticket leaves travel agent on the hook for $1100

Mom and toddler couldn’t get on flight from Iran to Vancouver

