Your morning news in 90: Sept. 28, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A woman who allegedly was involved in a strange home invasion where a mother and her newborn child were threatened with a knife received bail on Thursday.

B.C. Advanced Education, Skills and Training Minister Melanie Mark was in Penticton Thursday to announce $700,000 in funding of an aboriginal, community-based partnership training agreement between the Penticton Indian Band and the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology.

After 13 years in business, Club Penguin will soon be shutting its doors.

The Sylix Okanagan Nation Alliance flag now flies above the central courtyard at UBC Okanagan.

Today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO on Black press, she is one of Canada’s top stylists and today she is talking about to ensure you shop online like a pro.

