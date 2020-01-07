A gala premiere will showcase ten short documentary films by youth filmmakers starring seniors. (Black Press Media File)

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

An intergenerational film project is bringing youth and seniors together.

The project, called “Seniors Got Talent”, connected youth filmmakers with older adults to create short documentary films that touch on themes of ageing and ageism.

The films were developed through The Revera and Reel Youth Age is More Film Project, a program that celebrates older Canadians and builds new intergenerational friendships.

The videos will be showcased publicly for the first time on Jan. 16 at The Dorchester Retirement Residence in a gala premiere.

The gala will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at The Dorchester on 863 Leon Avenue.

Those who can’t make it can head to Revera’s Facebook page to watch a live stream of the gala and the films.

READ MORE: B.C. funds pilot program to get more seniors doing gymnastics

READ MORE: Lonely seniors clubs addresses need for senior activities in Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBCO event aims to support Kelowna artists
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Just Posted

City of Kelowna looking for exceptional residents

Nominations for city’s annual civic and community awards program still open until Feb. 14

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

UBCO event aims to support Kelowna artists

Artists On The Line raffle kicks off at UBCO on Feb. 1

Public warning issued after cougar spoted in Lake Country

Residents are to contact the Conservation Officer Service reporting line (1-877-952-7277) if they spot a cougar

Rockets’ Nolan Foote captures gold with Canada at World Junior Championships

Team Canada defeated Team Russia 4-3 to capture their 18th gold medal in tournament history

Raccoons cause a ruckus on Penticton man’s roof

These raccoons are determined to bring roof-top bars to Penticton

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

DYER: Let’s focus on plastic straws

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

HERGOTT: Blind hazards in traffic

Lawyer Paul Hergott finishes part three of a three part series

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines

Eagle Bay Fire Department cautions public to keep safe distance, call 911

Senior struck on snowy streets in Okanagan

Pedestrian taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Penticton goes bananas after giant fake gorilla spotted in truck

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Most Read