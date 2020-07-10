A still photo taken from a YouTube video of a man “testing” a display toilet in a Kelowna Home Depot. (Blue Ballz photo)

YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

WARNING: The links in this story contain language and content that may not be appropriate for all readers.

Often, people like to try an item before they buy it.

However, toilets are usually not one of those items.

After Kelowna RCMP announced its investigation into a person defecating into a display toilet at businesses in both Kelowna and West Kelowna in early-June, the incident quickly faded into a mystery.

Not a hint was heard for a few weeks.

Until social media accounts under the name “Blue Ballz” started to crop up.

The comedy group, which appears to consist of five men in their 20s from the Lower Mainland, posted a video entitled Cops Investigating Us For Testing Display Toilets! on its YouTube and Instagram pages. In the 17-minute-long YouTube video, the men claim to be the culprits who soiled the display toilets — and they have proof.

According to the YouTube video’s description, the men never actually defecated in the toilets.

“… But we’ll run with the story,” reads the description.

The video, in vlog format, shows the men on a road trip from Vancouver to Kelowna. Part of the video shows them attending several local hardware stores, pulling the same prank in which one of them had an attendant help them look for a toilet, before subsequently pulling their pants down and testing out the new “sh–-er.”

The men were kicked out of several stores and evidently had the cops called on them by at least two businesses.

While Kelowna RCMP Const. Solana Paré said she couldn’t speak to the legitimacy of the video, she said the detachment would be investigating the social media accounts.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the creators of Blue Ballz for comment.

If you’d really like to get into the thick of it, you can watch the full 17-minute YouTube video here.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating display toilet pooper

READ MORE: Kelowna taxpayers could pay $90K for losses caused by cancelled Memorial Cup

RCMPYouTube

