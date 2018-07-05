(Wikimedia Commons)

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

It was a clothes call for Calgary police on Wednesday when a report came in about a naked man driving a Canada Post truck.

Duty Insp. Ryan Jepson says officers were told just before 5 p.m. about the truck driving the wrong way down a street.

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window.

Jepson says the truck was seen a short time later on a major Calgary thoroughfare where it hit between six and 10 vehicles.

He says the driver abandoned the delivery truck and ran naked into a nearby neighbourhood where he was taken into custody.

Investigators are working to determine whether the Canada Post truck was stolen, or if the driver, a man in his late 20s, is an actual employee.

Jepson says the suspect was obviously under the influence of some kind of substance.

A police spokesman says dangerous driving charges are pending.

(CFFR, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight
Next story
Kelowna woman crowned Miss Teen Interior

Just Posted

Vibrant Vines becomes winery best in Canada

The Kelowna winery reached the top spot on TripAdvisor

West Kelowna fire chief downplays fear of fire bug

Conceding recent fires in area appear deliberately set, they don’t seem related says Jason Brolund

Arson suspected in series of Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

UPDATE: Fundraiser started for victims of West Kelowna house fire

A couple has been airlifted to Vancouver after sustaining injuries in a fire near Glencoe Road

Fundraiser started for victims of West Kelowna house fire

A couple has been airlifted to Vancouver after sustaining injuries in a fire near Glencoe Road

VIDEO: Cute bear cubs playing in pool

Orphaned brother and sister cared for at Critter Care facility

3 on 3 Hoopfest set for July 21

Okanagan College basketball teams host tourney during the Downtown Kelowna Block Party

Terroir cheesemaker takes over the business

Terroir Cheese cheesemaker Sandra Proulx has taken over the business from Leonard Marriott

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

Inaugural NHL Slo-Pitch Tournament a big hit

Gorges/Comeau HOMEBASE Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament raised $117,385 for JoeAnna’s House.

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Most Read