Zelenskyy Avenue shows up at Okanagan College bus stop

The blue and yellow street sign showed up a couple weeks ago

A ‘Zelenskyy Ave’ sign has popped up at the bus stop outside Okanagan College’s Penticton campus.

The sign, which is named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in blue with yellow writing also has yellow and blue ribbons and balloons attached to it.

It’s not known who put the sign there but it showed up at the Duncan Ave. bus stop a couple weeks ago.

Ukraine’s president has been reveared around the world as a brave hero standing tall against Russia’s invasion of his country.

Zelenskyy has rallied his country during the war that began Feb. 24 and continues to this day.

Penticton Lakeside Resort held a Ukrainian Easter bake sale today with proceeds going to buy an ambulance there.

Organized by Ukrainian Canadian Volunteers Association, the goal is to raise $6,000 to purchase a used ambulance for the Ukrainian city of Rivne, said Lakeside’s sales manager Svitlana Shkyn whose parents and brother are in Ukraine. She organized the first Stand with Ukraine fundraiser at the Lakeside in March that raised over $26,000 in less than four hours.

