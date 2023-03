NOTICE OF FIRST MEETING OF CREDITORS

Section 102(4)

Notice is hereby given that Estate of the Late Genalyn Escol Senatore of Kelowna, B.C. made an assignment in Bankruptcy on March 6, 2023.

The first meeting of creditors will be held on March 23, 2023 10:00 AM at #1500 – 1700 Dickson Avenue Kelowna BC V1Y 0L5

Trustee

MNP Ltd.

#1500-1700 Dickson Avenue Kelowna, B.C. V1Y OL5

Telephone: 250-979-2580 Fax: 250-979-2581