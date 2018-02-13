Feb 13, 2018

Barbara Ann Wylie passed away suddenly on February 13, 2018 in West Kelowna, BC at the age of 81.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James; son Michael; her sisters in England: Patsy Haydn, Cathy (Harry) Finnegan; friend Kelly Wylie; and many friends from throughout her years here in Kelowna.

There will not be a service at this time.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre. 250-768-8925

Condolences may be left for the family at www.everdenrust.com

Everden Rust Funeral Services