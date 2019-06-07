June 7, 2019

In loving memory of David James Carmichael who passed away May 24, 2019 in Kelowna, British Columbia at the age of 75 years old. David was very generous to those he loved. He was extremely fond of the outdoors and spent many hours guiding and fishing in Northern Ontario. We know we will see him again on the lake, on the side, reeling in the big ones as usual. Son of Mabel (nee Hall) and Harold Carmichael, predeceased brother of Keith Carmichael and Mabel Carmichael (Skwarek), uncle of Rose Marie Skwarek (Mirfield) and Larry Skwarek.