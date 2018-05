David LaFrance











Aug 27, 1949 – May 3, 2018

David Ian LaFrance passed peacefully after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, children Daniel, Shad, Teri (Rod), Rod (Sujan), Cessandra (Harry) and grandchildren Benjamin, Sierra, Nicole, Kennidi, Jayden. No service will be held as per Dave’s request.