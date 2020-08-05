Nov 1932 – July 2020 ~ We have lost a very special husband, Dad, Grandad & Great Grandfather. He was a very loving, caring, witty, talented man. Predeceased by his parents, son David. Lovingly remembered by his wife Betty, son Allan (Sabine), daughters Valerie (Randy) & Heather.

Well known across Canada for his Gunsmithing Mail order Business, Robinson Firearms Mfg – also for his Fraser River Hawkin Black Powder rifles, stock making & carvings. He enjoyed many years participating in and attending the Gun Shows.

In his younger years in Winnipeg, & then moving here in 1969 he spent working in Service Stations as a Mechanic. Then opened Gun Shops in Kelowna and in Prince George. Don will be missed by all who knew him and a void will be left in his family’s lives.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation in memory would be appreciated.Obituary