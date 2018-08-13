Gwendolyn Isabel Margaret Rempel

August 13, 2018

Gwen went Home to be with her Heavenly Father on August 13, 2018 at the age of 71.

She is survived by her loving husband Edward Richard Rempel; sons: Jason Kurt of Aberdeen, SK, Lowell Vaughan of Kelowna, BC, Christopher Glenn of Kelowna, BC; grandchildren Mason, Allyson, Everret, Kale, Jenae, Miles, Louise, Betty; sister Olive Tenham of Calgary, AB; brother Reginald Garratt of Calgary, AB.

Predeceased by her first husband David John Isaak and parents David and Florence Garratt.

Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC with Reverend Dr. Gordon Fletcher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, 102 – 1433 St. Paul Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y 2E4.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com, 250-860-7077.

