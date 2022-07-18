John Lawrence “Larry” Egan

January 31, 1962 – July 18, 2022

Broken hearted we announce the passing of “John (Larry) Egan.” Larry’s passing leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Larry was born in Cornwall, Ontario.

He is survived by his wife Karen and children Chris, Micheal (Lucy Pete) John and Colton. He is also survived by his mother Dianne Angus and step dad John Angus. Larry also leaves behind his step sister Donna Waudby as well as many nieces and nephews, brothers in laws and sisters in laws.

He was predeceased by his father Robert Derouchie, his father in law Isidore Bonogofsky, mother in law Shirley Bonogofsky, his Aunt Karen and his Aunt Catherine; and numerous other relatives.

He always told the true stories of how he was raised and wanted to ensure that none of his children would ever feel the same way as he did growing up and that his children knew right from wrong.

Larry always said “You only have your word in life.” He was a man of his word and he kept that to the end. He always said “If you can’t visit or talk to me while I’m alive,don’t bother after I’m gone. In keeping with his wishes there will be no memorial or celebration of life.

