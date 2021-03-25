Larry’s last days were filled: Love, Laughter, Last visits & laughs with family, friends, and past colleagues. Surrounded by those he loved and those who loved him. He was at peace and until the last moment making those around him LAUGH – being his true self – something that ALS could not take: his spirit, his humor, and his ever-positive disposition.

The void Larry leaves will be vast – He filled so many roles so graciously – as a husband, papa, son, father, friend, mentor, confidante, teacher, grandfather, brother, uncle, partner, writer, master communicator, Facebook comrade. To ALL with every interaction, He brought his own bright light and levity, and through him whose lives he touched, and those who listened grew.

They found hope, clarity, peace, and laughter – He inspired ALL to think and grow and be. Lives have been forever changed through his kindness through his words, through his quirky, quick, and never-ending humor. He was an amazing Human with a huge and honest heart …and He will be forever missed.

As his wife and partner of 27 years, He was my life’s greatest gift my best friend, greatest ally, biggest comfort, strongest motivation, my true north my strength & gave me so much to be grateful for. I have had more joy and happiness than I could have thought possible. I am the fortunate one for having spent this time, these years with Him.

The memories we have made, and his unconditional love will be with me forever. Taylor, his granddaughter – her PAPA & father figure he was such a huge part of her life – mentor & role model – she will forever look up to him & a big thank you to her as she assisted every day on his ALS Journey.

He was predeceased by his parents Leonard & Yvonne Arrance. He leaves behind his wife, Sanata Martin; granddaughter, Taylor Wilson (Jade); stepdaughter, Aubree Humphrey (Bobby); daughter, Jennifer Gordon (Tim, Abby, and Hudson); son, Tyler; sisters, Rhonda Mckay (Dan) and Sherry Orange (Brian).

Predeceased by sister, Connie Lachner (Doug), brothers, Marlyn Arrance (Pat), Darrell Arrance (Kathy) and so many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Remember Larry would want you to look for the good, find the funny and be good to each other. He will live on in all our hearts.

We would like to thank the Health Care Professionals, our friend, Ward Willison (Acupuncturist), Dr. Jeff Staheli & Hanna (Kinetic Evolution), Dr. Tara Sebulsky, Dr. Krete, Dr. Kreuger, Dr. Fok, Dr. McCauley (specialists), all the nurses, OT Therapist Sherry the kind caregivers at KGH/Interior Health and emergency responders THANK YOU. Cremation arrangements in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services, (250) 860-6440.

