Oct 8, 1934 – Apr 8, 2018

We are sad to announce the passing of long-time Kelowna resident Paolo Antonio Liscia.

Paolo was

born on October 8, 1934, in Oscurus di Buie d’Istria, Italy, and passed away on April 8, 2018.

He is survived by his former wife Jacqueline, his daughter, Maria, and his sons, Peter (Laura), and John (Karen, Gaylene). Also survived by his three grandchildren, Chelsea Liscia, Adriana Liscia, and Ty Liscia.

Paolo was predeceased by his parents, Pietro and Caterina Lisjak, brother, Giovanni Lisjak, and great-niece, Valentina Roar.

Paolo is survived by family in Italy and Croatia: sister-inlaw, Angela Vorich; nieces, Mirella Lisjak and Loredana (Roman) Ur¡i; great-nephews, Andrea Roar, Robert (Nata¡a) Ur¡i (daughter Elen); and great-niece, Sabina (Milan) Ur¡i. Paolo is survived by many Italian friends throughout Canada.

Paolo came to Canada from Italy in 1957. He started work at the SM Simpson Sawmill (now Tolko) in 1964 and was employed there until his retirement in 1995. Paolo enjoyed making wine, maintaining a large vegetable garden, playing bocce and going for long walks. Paolo was a long time member of the Canadian Italian Club.

Information regarding a celebration of life will be released at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club in Paolo’s name.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.everdenrust.com.

Everden Rust Funeral Services