In Loving Memory (1976-2023) ~

The family of Paul Roy Russo of Summerland, BC, is saddened to announce his unexpected passing in January 2023, at the age of 46 years.

Paul lived in the Summerland and Penticton area for over twenty years. He was proud of his “Herbaria” garden and lawn services business, in which his passion for horticulture shone brightly.

He is survived by his mother Patricia Russo, brother Michael Russo (Theresa Wishart), twin sister Kristina Russo (Darryl Tite), niece Alexandra Smith, and nephew Jordan Smith.

Sadly, predeceased by his father John Russo, and brother Geno Russo.

There will be no service at this time.

