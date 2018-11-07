May 25, 1922 – November 7, 2018

“God is love and he who abides in love abides in God and God in him” 1John 4:16

With gratitude for the profound gift she has been in our lives, we sadly announce the death of our precious mother, Rosalie Blais, born in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan May 25, 1922; died at Hospice House in Kelowna, B.C. on November 7, 2018.

Mom was predeceased by her loving husband, Emile Blais, who died in 1971. They were heart broken when they lost an infant in childbirth. Mom is survived by her 7 children: Alex Blais (Gaylene), Dennis Blais (Bette Lynn), Mary Ann Smithwick (Tom), Rita Thomas (Peter), Susie McCann (Neil), Alice Sales (Larry), Deanna Delyea (Garth), as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Mom had a full and meaningful life. She was born into a loving, French, Catholic family of farmers where she learned to work hard and persevere. She married her soulmate, a kind, caring and generous man who served in the Canadian Air Force training pilots. Mom and dad shared most of their years together in Assiniboia, close to mom’s family, where they owned and operated a hardware and furniture store. After dad’s tragic death, mom with the support of family courageously and successfully carried on with the operation and management of the store. In 1981, she moved to Kelowna where for 35 years she lived with Mary Ann and Tom. She was a very active member of St. Charles Garnier Parish and the Catholic Women’s League.

Mom’s deepest passion was her faith in God and, of course, her family. She lived a life of service to others, had an exceptional gift of hospitality, generously reached out to those in need and spread joy, laughter and fun. She encouraged us to love fully and embrace every opportunity to celebrate the gift that we are to each other. She was known for her fabulous cooking and her beautifully designed greeting cards. Many souls have been touched by the precious little angels she so lovingly made. Many more have been touched by her prayers. Thank you, mom. Our hearts are forever filled with your love.

We are extremely grateful to Dr. Rosalie Swart and Dr. Wendy Wickstrom for their amazing care. Thank you also to the wonderful staff and volunteers at the Central Okanagan Hospice House.

Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, November 12 at St Charles Garnier Church, 3645 Benvoulin Road, Kelowna, BC. Prayers will be offered at 5:30 pm on November 11 at St. Charles Garnier Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom’s Door, www.freedomsdoorkelowna.com.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.

Springfield Funeral Home