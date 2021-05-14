Vern was born to William and Klara Golbeck in Gronau, Germany on Aug. 2nd, 1929. He immigrated to Canada with his parents in the spring of 1930 and settled in Minitonas, Manitoba until 1943.

He then moved to Prince George, BC with his mother and brother Walter and sister Irene. He went to Central Fort George Elementary School and later to Prince George Junior/Senior High School. Left Prince George for Calgary in 1950 and met his wife Margaret Long and got married in 1952.

Margaret passed away due to cancer in Sept. 1984. Survived by brother Walter (Zanda) Golbeck, sister Irene (Charlie) Smith, numerous nieces and nephew.

He worked for the City of Calgary Engineering Department as an equipment operator and then as a foreman till 1968. Then he moved to Kelowna, BC and was employed by the City of Kelowna Engineering Department as Utilities Foreman until retirement in 1990.

After retirement, he travelled extensively world wide from Europe, Scandinavia, India, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, Africa and South America including Chile and Brazil.

In later years, he and his soul-mate Edith Purcell travelled with his motorhome to southern USA and Mexico and spent winters in Arizona and California. He was an avid curler in his senior years with the Masters and Elks Lodge. He was on 3 different BC championship teams.

He enjoyed photography on his trips and photographed weddings as a hobby. He will be sadly missed by all those that knew him. A Graveside service was held on Tuesday May 11th at 2 pm at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to ALS Society or Canadian Cancer Foundation.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at HYPERLINK “http://www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com”

www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the Golbeck family.

Valleyview Funeral HomeObituary